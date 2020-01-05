The Maple Center will be offering free auricular (ear) acupuncture on Jan. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. We ask that those interested would schedule a time and expect about 45 minutes for your session. Anyone over 18 is welcome to attend this free session and reap the benefits of auricular acupuncture here at The Maple Center.
Acupuncture is a balancing and centering process which reduces stress and cravings while promoting a sense of calm so that one gradually becomes more receptive to cessation. Acupuncture reduces withdrawal symptoms and increases energy levels and anyone can benefit from the program. The acupuncture will be performed by newly trained Acupuncture Detoxification Specialists, Amy Holbert and Lindsey Skelton who will be supervised by Debbie Stevens, an Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist with more than 16 years of experience. Ear acupuncture will be offered Sunday Jan. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. in Larry P. Fleschner Memorial classroom, Suite 400 at The Maple Center. Participants must be at least 18 years old to participate. The acupuncture will take approximately 30-45 minutes after the needles are placed to reap the full benefits.
Registration is requested and can be done over the phone (812) 234-8733, in person at The Maple Center Nonprofit office in Suite 600 or by emailing Lindsey at programs@themaplecenter.org. This service will be offered free of charge thanks to the support of grant funding provided by The Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The Maple Center is a nonprofit agency, founded in 2004, dedicated to providing integrative health education programs in mind, body, and spirit approaches to optimal wellness. The Maple Center has created a place where individuals, and their families, can find a listening ear and a caring heart.
