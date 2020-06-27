Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois will offer a free Adult/Child/Infant CPR/AED course from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1 in Conference Room A at Paris Community Hospital.
This non-healthcare provider course is for the community and teaches basic CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator, which is used in cases of life threatening cardiac events.
Participants will receive a certificate of completion after the class.
An official CPR/AED certification card from the American Heart Association is optional for $25.
Contact Whitney Sprinkle at WSprinkle@myhorizonhealth.org or call 217-466-4045 to register for the class.
Leave name and phone number to be automatically registered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.