Union Health in Terre Haute is offering free childbirth and breastfeeding courses.
Evening classes (five sessions) are geared toward those wanting a natural childbirth.
Classes focus on relaxation/breathing techniques for better concentration during labor and delivery. Participants will also learn the role of the labor partner, discuss routine hospital procedures, receive information on birth options and medications for labor, newborn care and a tour of the maternity unity. Massage and relaxation techniques will be incorporated.
All classes are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dates are
• Thursdays: Jan. 19 – Feb. 6
• Tuesdays: Feb. 11 – March 10
• Tuesdays: March 24 – April 21
• Thursdays: April 30 – May 28
• Thursdays: June 4 – July 2
• Thursdays: July 9 – Aug. 6
• Tuesdays: Aug. 11 – Sept.8
• Thursdays: Sept. 17 – Oct. 15
• Thursdays: Oct. 22 – Nov. 19
• Tuesdays: Nov. 24 – Dec. 22
For couples considering epidural during childbirth, single session Saturday classes are also available. Each class operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates are Jan. 25, March 21, May 16, July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 14.
Breastfeeding classes are also offered as a free resource at Union Health. The class provides new and expectant parents information, support and instruction on breastfeeding.
Dates are Jan. 11, Feb 1, March 21, April 4, May 2, June 20, July 11, Aug, 1, Sept. 12, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 12.
Registration one week before your class begins is required. Call or email Jenny Wright, childbirth educator, at 812 238-4985 or email jrwright@uhhg.org. You can also register online at myunionhealth.org/maternityclasses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.