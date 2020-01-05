The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute offers a free Chair Yoga class designed for yogis of any age and accommodates those who would like to discover yoga but need modification due to illness, injury, limited range of motion, age, etc.
The weekly, drop-in class is scheduled 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 9 in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400 at The Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St.
Instructor Devaki Lammet will lead the class through modified yoga postures with the use of a chair and other props as needed, using breathing techniques, simple meditation and relaxation. No prior yoga experience is needed. Mats, chairs, and other equipment will be provided.
Devaki is an international experienced yoga teacher (E-RYT 500+) since 2000. She holds a master’s degree in psychology from the University Of Cologne, Germany. She also is a licensed massage therapist and certified Ayurvedic health counselor.
Registration or sign-up is not necessary. The class is funded by grant money.
For more details visit www.themaplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
