SHELBURN [mdash]Kenneth Earl "Kenny" Keller, 75 of Shelburn, Ind., formerly of Jasonville, passed away at 12:32 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in his residence in Shelburn. He was born August 10, 1944 in Linton, to Riley Leroy Keller and Dorothy Ellen (Thomas) Keller. Survivors include his S…