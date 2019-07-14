Dr. Chirag Patel, Union Medical Group ophthalmologist, will facilitate a free cataract seminar on Wednesday in the lower level of Union Hospital’s east wing atrium. The free Union Health event will get underway at 6 p.m.
Participants will view a video featuring two Wabash Valley residents who recently underwent cataract surgery. A complimentary meal will be served with the buffet line opening at 5:30 p.m.
To reserve a seat contact Kim Alsip at the Union Health Eye Center at 812-242-3710 or kalsip@uapclinic.com.
