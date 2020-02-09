Willowbrook Memory Support Residences of Marshall, Illinois, will host its first-ever Forget-Me-Not Cafe from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. CST Thursday in Harlan Hall at 603 Locust St. in Marshall.
Cost of the meal prepared by Harlan Hall will be $4 per plate. Musician Tim Drake will provide entertainment. Reservations are not required.
Forget-Me-Not Cafe is part of a dementia-friendly initiative for individuals with early to middle stages of dementia and their spouse or other family caregivers in a purely social, non-judgemental gathering in a setting that offers enrichment to the life of those living with the challenges of dementia.
The Forget-Me-Not Cafe is a creation based on the Alzheimer’s Cafe or Memory Cafe models sweeping the nation. The model is based on monthly gatherings for people with dementia and caregivers in a safe and supportive environment. It gives people with the disease time to have positive experiences with their caregivers. The Cafe also offers engaging entertainment and the opportunity to interact without concerns about embarrassment, misunderstanding and/or stigma. This is not a support group, just a social gathering where caregivers and people with the disease can enjoy time together out in the community.
The Cafe will continue on the second Thursday of each month through November.
Willowbrook also sponsors monthly Forget-Me-Not Cafes in Effingham and Champaign. For more details, call Mitzi Snedeker at 217-251-6257.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.