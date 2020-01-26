Parents and their children are invited to join this special six-week yoga series designed for yogis of all ages, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, beginning Feb. 1 and running through March 7 at The Maple Center for Integrative Health Nonprofit.
Instructor Ellie Templeton will be leading parents and kids through basic yoga poses, breathing techniques, simple meditation and relaxation. Games, music, props and partner poses will make the class engaging for all students. No prior yoga experience needed. Mats and other equipment will be provided. Parent participation is required. Parents may attend with multiple children. A 1:3 parent child ratio or less is recommended.
Ellie has been practicing yoga since 2002 and became a certified yoga teacher while living in Chicago in 2011. She has been fortunate to practice and teach a variety of yoga styles throughout the Midwest. Ellie is a mother of three and began leading children’s yoga classes in Terre Haute in 2014. She has experience teaching “parent and me” classes as well as children’s classes for preschool and elementary students.
Family Yoga classes will be held in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400 at The Maple Center located at 1801 N. Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Cost is $5 per person per class or $20 per family per class. Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. Registration for the class series is available at www.themaplecenter.org or by calling 812-234-8733.
