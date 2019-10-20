Dr. Dorene Hojnicki with the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Senior Education Ministries at 4310 S. 11th St. in Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Born and raised in Chicago, Hojnicki graduated from South Chicago Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1974 with a diploma in nursing. In 1981, she completed a bachelor of science degree in health administration from the College of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois. During that time, Hojnicki worked as the evening charge nurse in the emergency department at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond, Indiana.
In 1982, Hojnicki entered medical school at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated in 1986. She completed a Rotating Internship and Residency in emergency medicine in 1989.
Serving as an emergency medicine physician at Union Hospital from 1989 through 1999, Hojnicki became Board certified in emergency medicine in 1991.
In 1999, Hojnicki assumed the medical director position for the Student Health Center at Indiana State University. During her tenure at ISU, she was a team physician and director of numerous community service programs. She remained at that post until 2006, when she was selected as director of Vigo County Emergency Management Agency.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Bethesda Gardens in Terre Haute.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries at 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
