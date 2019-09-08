Dr. Janie L. Orrington-Myers will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Providence Housing Corporation All Place at 219 N. Providence Place, West Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
Myers is a fellowship-trained, minimally invasive laparoscopic general surgeon specializing in breast surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Her clinical areas of interest include minimally invasive procedures, ensuring smaller incisions that result in less pain, quicker recovery, and faster return to normal activity. Expertly trained in laparoscopic and robotic techniques, she specializes in breast diseases and conditions, and has had the honor of launching robotic programs at two different facilities.
Myers received her bachelor of science in chemistry from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, and completed her medical training at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She moved on to her residency in General Surgery at Loyola University Medical Center and finished at Midwestern University/St. James Hospital (now Franciscan St. James Health), both in Chicago. Afterward, Myers completed her FHS Advanced Laparoscopic Fellowship at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, Washington.
Myers is board-certified in General Surgery by the American Board of Osteopathic Surgery and is a Fellow of both the American College of Surgeons (2016) and the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (2010). She is the current Chair for General Surgery and Board of Governors at ACOS, and serves as National Faculty for the NBOME Clinical Department of Surgery.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Sycamore Manor in Terre Haute.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries Inc. 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
