Senior Education Ministries has scheduled a Dine with a Doc event for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at its offices, 4310 South 11th Street in Terre Haute
Dine with a Doc is a free community education program that welcomes the senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. The doctor has graciously donated his time in an effort to listen, hear, and answer your questions while sharing a meal with you. Various community businesses also participate by donating door prizes or providing complimentary lunch for you to enjoy and learn about ways they may help you as well.
This month Dine with a Doc is pleased to welcome Dr. Anwer Jaffri.
Jaffri is an infectious disease specialist in Terre Haute and is affiliated with Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
He received his medical degree from Sind Medical College and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is the medical director for Signature Healthcare.
A complimentary lunch will be provided courtesy of Signature Healthcare.
Various health care providers will be present to share information about their services and provide door prizes for participants to win. Springhill Village will be on site to perform blood pressure checks.
Reservations are required and seating is limited. Contact 812-917-4970 and leave a message for more information.
