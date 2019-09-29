Dr. Ronald Wheeler from Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 in Providence Housing Corporation All Place at 219 N. Providence Place in West Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Wheeler provides care for patients of all ages. He has an extensive medical background in orthopedics, having trained and conducted research at several prestigious medical institutions throughout the country, including Mt. Sinai School in New York City and Stanford University in California. He performs arthroscopic surgery to treat a variety of conditions, including meniscus tears, ACL reconstruction and cartilage problems.
Wheeler has performed thousands of total hip and total knee replacements. He also performs reconstructive surgery for ankles and shoulders and treats elbow problems. In addition, he has performed a great number of hand surgeries. Before Horizon Health, he worked in Quincy and Macomb and was the chief physician for Western Illinois University sports.
A high honors graduate from the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, Wheeler completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Stanford University Medical Center in California. While at Stanford, he completed a fellowship in cerebral palsy/muscular dystrophy, for which only two national fellowships were funded.
As an orthopedic surgeon, Wheeler’s background includes sports medicine. He has served as team physician for many high school and college sports programs. He also treats traumatic injuries involving children and teens.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Cobblestone Crossing Health Campus in Terre Haute.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries Inc. at 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.