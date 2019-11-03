Dr. John Wheat of Clinton will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 in Providence Housing Corporation All Place at 219 North Providence Place, West Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Wheat grew up around Shepherdsville, Indiana, and is a 1988 graduate of South Vermillion High School in Clinton. Upon graduating from high school, he embarked on a professional musical career that took him around the world for over 10 years. He still enjoys playing banjo, guitar and mandolin, but now mainly for fun.
Upon returning to Indiana, Wheat enrolled at Indiana State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in nursing and pre-medicine. He received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in 2013, subsequently completing postgraduate training in Ann Arbor and Indianapolis in 2017.
The Wheat family recently opened Wheat Medical, a primary care practice in Clinton. They hope to bring back the days of small, independent and personal general practice based in community involvement, patient relationships, and their own faith in Christ.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Bethesda Gardens.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries Inc. at 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
