Community members are invited to attend the last two of a four-part series on dementia in the Marshall Public Library at 612 Archer Ave., in Marshall, Illinois.
Mary Liz Wright from the University of Illinois Extension Education on Nutrition and Wellness will present “Eating for Cognitive Health” on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Wright will address how healthy eating can help to delay cognitive decline and give tips on to make healthy cognitive eating an everyday part of your routine.
The final part of the series “Advance Directives: What are they and who needs them?” will begin at 6:30 p.m. November 14 with Nurse Practitioner Amy Ladd from Hospice of Wabash Valley. Ladd will answer questions such as:
“Who should make decisions for you in times of medical crisis? What is an advance directive? Who should have one? What are the consequences of not having one?”
Registration is recommended but not required for the free programs. Call the library at 217-826-2535 or visit www.marshallillibrary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.