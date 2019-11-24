Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Seems simple enough. But, if you’ve never ran a mile in someone’s sneakers, you may not understand.
As a fitness professional, one would think we train our own bodies to the best of any fitness standards. Many do, some haven’t a clue. Having largely trained myself for all of my adult life, I’ve had a pretty decent run in endurance sports and other activities. That is until this year. A misdiagnosed knee issue in February has my run training, and other activities derailed. This is where the empathy part comes in.
Many times I’ve been told by heavy folks, or those dealing with other impairments, that I can’t possibly understand their challenges since I’ve never been in their shoes. Along those lines, I’ve successfully trained many people with weight and joint issues of many kinds. They describe their joint pain as unbearable, and debilitating at times. I now understand, and feel their pain, but there are always alternatives when you can’t do your favorite workouts.
Training with many great folks through the years it dawned on me that I am no longer twenty-something and share some of their challenges. But regardless of your ailments, or physical condition, there is a workout you can do that is of benefit. Since I’m not able to log any running miles, I have rediscovered my love for cycling. Cycling is an activity that many folks with joint issues can do relatively pain-free. I am still able to log decent workouts in the saddle in place of lacing up the trail shoes. Swimming and strength training are options as well. I plan to return to running in early 2020.
The human body is like a machine. It needs to move, or be in motion, to avoid failure. A machine neglected and not consistently moving will eventually fail to start and operate efficiently. The human body works that way, too. Failure to move, fuel, and maintain it properly, will likely result in disease and premature death. So, instead of complaining about your aches and ailments, get off the sofa and move your body.
I heard a saying a while back that has stuck with me. It goes something like this: ‘Either make time for exercise now, or be forced to make time for disease later.’ There is a lot of truth in that powerful statement.
Fortunately, many people are considered apparently healthy. That is, their vital stats are good, they maybe have some weight to lose, blood work is good, and they don’t smoke. The problem is, they are sedentary. So, therefore, unfit. Strive to be healthy and fit.
Whether you are apparently healthy, diseased, injured, or whatever ailment you face, figure out what you can do to move your body and get after it. At the moment I may not be able to run a mile in someone else’s sneakers, but I have a backup plan that keeps me fit for when I can again lace up my trail shoes. Get busy living.
Chris Davies, MS, owns Fitness Solutions, Inc. You can reach him at thfitnesssolutions.com, or fitsolutions1@msn.com.
