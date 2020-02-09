Purdue Extension Vermillion County will offer Be Heart Smart, a program for individuals who want to make heart-healthy lifestyle changes, on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 19.
The free program is scheduled 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, March 4 and 11 in Cayuga Christian Church, 406 S. Logan St. Lesson topics are Know Your Risks, Know Your Numbers, Heart Healthy Cooking and Taking Action.
Participants will learn how to monitor risk factors for heart disease and how to make simple changes to their daily routine that can improve their heart health. They also will learn about the most common cause of heart disease; controllable and uncontrollable risk factors; Body Mass Index score; the levels of good, bad and total cholesterol; heart-healthy eating and cooking substitutions; the importance of physical activity; and ways to reduce stress.
To register, and for more details, contact Lori Bouslog, Health and Human Sciences Extension educator in Vermillion County, at lbouslog@purdue.edu, or call 765-492-5332. Registration can also be completed at Cayuga Christian Church; 765-492-3568.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.