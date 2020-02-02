Purdue Extension’s Be Heart Smart program can help fight heart disease by better understanding it and gaining the necessary knowledge to make heart-smart choices.
The new community program is comprised of four heart-health classes. It’s intended to complement healthcare providers’ recommendations and help prevent or manage heart disease.
Programs are scheduled 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, and again on Feb. 10, 17 and 24 in the Atrium Classroom at Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St.
Topics include: Identifying and understanding risk factors for heart disease; guidelines for healthy cholesterol and blood pressure; a heart-healthy eating plan, including a cooking demonstration; techniques for stress reduction; and best practices for talking to healthcare providers.
Space is limited.
To register visit www.cvent.com/d/khqybr or call the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at 812-462-3371. For more details contact Jay Christiansen, Vigo County Health & Human Sciences educator, at chris128@purdue.edu.
