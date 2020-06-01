The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter at Indianapolis will host a free virtual education program, "COVID and Caregiving," at noon Tuesday, June 2.
The program is for all those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, including family caregivers, home health aides and those who work in long-term care facilities. It will cover a range of topics, including:
• The impact of COVID-19 on people living with dementia
• Tips caregivers can use to help the person with dementia follow hygiene recommendations
• Information for caregivers whose loved ones are in long-term care facilities
• Ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when working with in-home care providers
• Activities to engage the person with dementia
• Symptoms of caregiver stress and strategies for coping
“As we’re providing support to families affected by dementia during this crisis, many of the same questions and concerns continue to come up,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “This program will provide caregivers with a wealth of information and resources to help them get through these difficult times.”
Additional virtual programs offered throughout June include:
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia at noon June 9
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body at 5:30 p.m. June 11
• Effective Communication Strategies at noon June 16
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s at 3 p.m. June 18
All programs are free and available online or by phone. Registration is required. Links to these programs and other online resources are available at alz.org/Indiana.
Registration also is available through the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
