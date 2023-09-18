“Haunted Illusions” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Tilson Auditorium at Indiana State University as part of its Performing Arts Series.
Master illusionist David Caserta will have people levitating, disappearing and reappearing right before the audience’s eyes.
The show features tricks, treats, dazzling spells and comedy.
Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country. As seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” CW’s “Penn and Teller Fool Us,” and international television, he invents and performs original illusions.
A pre-show event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for “Haunted Illusions” are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $14-$16, ISU faculty and staff tickets are $12-$14 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID. To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go online to ticketmaster.com, or visit the ISU Hulman Center. For more information go online to www.hulmancenter.org.
The show is sponsored by The Hometown Savings Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.