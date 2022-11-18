A favorite tradition in Vigo County is coming back to celebrate the holidays — and a major milestone! In December, Mrs. Mouse from Tri Kappa’s House of Mrs. Mouse, is coming back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Mrs. Mouse is also celebrating 50 years of service to children in west-central Indiana.
Santa is a great family tradition, but for children in Vigo County, their yearly visit with Mrs. Mouse is one not to be missed. Organized and hosted by Tri Kappa, a women’s philanthropic organization specific to the state of Indiana, Mrs. Mouse not only provides inexpensive holiday fun, but gives back to the community.
“We keep the admission fee really low for Mouse House, it is only $2, but through donations and other fundraising, we’re able to award scholarships to graduating seniors who will be attending Indiana colleges,” says Mouse House Chair Heather Fortune.
Tri Kappa, founded in 1901 in Indianapolis, has 146 Active Chapters and 113 Associate Chapters, with nearly 9,000 members. The Gamma Gamma Chapter in Terre Haute created “The House of the Christmas Mouse” in 1973 as a way for children in underrepresented communities or those who don’t usually have access to transportation or extra funds, to participate easily and without much cost associated.
This year, Mouse House will be hosted at Benjamin Franklin Elementary on Dec. 3 and 4. Admission is just $2 with additional costs for lunch food items or to purchase bakery goods.
“The most heartwarming part for us as club members is that we provide a low cost holiday activity that anyone can enjoy,” says club member Candi Snyder. “Each child is going to leave that day with an ornament that they made and a decorated cookie, plus activities like making reindeer food, taking photos with Mrs. Mouse and other activities offered in different rooms throughout.”
Snyder, a club member for the past 27 years, serves as the Mouse House “Talking Tree.” In a “Wizard of Oz,” behind-the-curtain type of set-up, Synder reads books and talks to children as the voice of the “Talking Tree.” It’s a tradition that Snyder says she witnessed as a child herself.
“We have club members that write down the names of children in the audience, so I can mention them by name, ‘Oh Avery, I hope you’ve been a good girl this year’ and the look on their faces when the Talking Tree knows them, it’s priceless, it makes it more meaningful when it’s personal.”
Made up of local women with a mission to give back to their community, Tri Kappa is also adding new elements to this year’s Mouse House. Julie Fritch, president of the Terre Haute Tri Kappa chapter, says the two-day event will be open during special times for Boy and Girl Scout Troops on Saturday, along with a special hour on Sunday at 9 a.m. for children and families with sensory processing disorders.
“One of our members brought up the idea and it was an obvious choice to make Mouse House accessible to everyone,” Fritch explains. “As a club we’re excited to offer this new sensory-friendly option. The mission of Mouse House is to create a good Christmas experience for children in our community, which includes all children.”
Students from the Vigo County School Corp. in kindergarten through second grade will receive free admission tickets at school. Admission is just $2, with additional cost for lunch or to purchase a chance to win Mrs. Mouse’s baskets.
For more information on Tri Kappa and The House of the Christmas Mouse visit www.facebook.com/TriKappaMouseHouse.
