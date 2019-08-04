“Museums are like the quiet car of the world. It's a place you can come to escape, where there's authenticity, there's uniqueness, there's calm, there's physicality.” (Thomas P. Campbell was the ninth director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.)
In the deep rolling woodlands and hills of Solsberry, Indiana, in Greene County there is a rather obscure but spectacular cast iron sculpture museum that may not be known to many. You don’t need a suit and tie or dress clothes to go this museum. It isn’t located in the center of a big metropolis and it has no walls or gates to keep people in or out. You won’t find a curator on duty and you won’t find pristine walls and marble floors. What you will find is one of the largest cast iron outdoor sculpture museums in the country — and probably the most unique sculpture park in the country. Just like the quote above, The Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum is certainly a place to escape. There is authenticity, uniqueness, a natural calm and physicality and something that once people discover, return to again and again.
Located on some 50 acres, you will find a large international cast iron sculpture exhibit consisting of around 150 large iron sculptures by artists from around the world. These works of art are placed in the open and at critical and strategic places along well kept paths scattered on the hills and around trees for visitors to discover along almost two miles of Hoosier land. It is where nature and art collide.
Local artist Gerard Masse was the creator behind this sui generis, (in a class by itself; unique) museum. He was born in Massachusetts and raised in Indiana and he wanted to create something different that would entice people to visit, as well as create a space for sculptors with large pieces to display their work in an unusual setting. He also hoped to entice art novices into the iron sculpture world.
Masse’s mother is one of the inspirations behind the Outdoor Museum, he said. For over twenty years she has been hosting an annual craft show at what the family calls “The Old Tobacco Barn.” She told Masses that it didn’t matter the location of the craft shows as long as they were worth coming back to see.
“She was right,” he said. “Even though it was off the beaten path the show was a huge success every year. That taught me it wasn’t the location that people were coming out to see, it was the passion of the group of artists she put together and it was that passion that fueled the show.”
After 20 years Masse’s mother and sister, Michelle, changed the craft show into wonderful events like the recent BARN pARTy workshops and pop-up crafts shows still located in the Old Tobacco Barn that sits at the entrance of the Outdoor Museum.
Masse said he had been taught in college and graduate school how to create these magnificent iron sculptures but not what to with them.
“You can sell them, put them in shows but eventually you end up with a lot of big sculptures crowding your studio.” He said he found other iron sculptors in similar situations.
The Masse land was available behind the Old Tobacco Barn and he really started out displaying his work for his mother on paths where she could walk whenever she liked, to see his work.
“I was kinda storing them and not building a museum,” he said about the beginning. He started to place other artists work there also. But after returning from Europe in 2002, the first of what turned out to be nine residencies at the Museum of Steel Sculpture where he helped run their Cast Iron Sculpture Workshops held each July, Masse said, “We [he and his wife] knew what we had to do.” That was to create a museum and thus, the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum was born.
“Some people get married and have a baby. My wife and I got married and had a Sculpture Park,” Masse laughed.
The museum’s mission is to bring outdoor sculpture and art education to the community through various hands on sculpture workshops, services and programs.
So, this July will mark the 10th anniversary of the international cast iron sculpture workshops that moved from Europe to America at Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum. Each July, 20 interns work with five professional artists each week for a total of 15 international artists. Working closely in all aspects of iron sculpting, students end up pouring nearly 40,000 pounds of metal into molds. This way, interns get experience that would otherwise take years.
Usually a student will pour 2-3,000 pounds a year while in college and here in thirty days nearly 40,000 pounds are poured — giving the student more experience than their professors in many cases, Masse said.
“It is a truly amazing experience where artists who are 18 to 20 years old can display their work next to a Royal British Sculptors work right here in Indiana,” Masse said.
Other times of the year, Masse along with local artist in residence, Paul Watson, is busy with the “Traveling Foundry.” This program allows people of all ages and all artistic experience levels to create a cast metal relief sculpture in aluminum or bronze. Professional artists work with participants to demonstrate basic techniques in a hands-on learning environment. The Traveling Foundry is available to groups, schools, organizations, festivals and businesses. These workshops are exciting, fun, educational experiences in the metal casing process and the Traveling Foundry has been to schools and colleges in Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee.
There is a cast iron sculpture movement happening in the art world that began in the 50’s Masse said. It is growing strong and Solsberry, Indiana, is a notable place among the cast iron sculpture movement.
“I can't think of any place else where that many contemporary cast iron sculptures are on display,” Masse said. Nearing twenty years for the museum, he said he is now seeing parents who discovered the Outdoor Museum when they were young bringing their kids back. And while there are “no stuffy rules,” he said, he tells visiting kids not to climb or jump on the artwork that is worth thousands of dollars.
While there isn’t exactly a curator on duty, the grounds are under 24-hour surveillance for everyone’s safety. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the year and is located at: 6764 North Tree Farm Road, Solsberry, IN 47459 email: info@sculpturetrails.com
For teachers or anyone interested in the Traveling Foundry being brought to their schools or events, check it out at: https://www.sculpturetrails.com/traveling-foundry
For more information on the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum and the Internships check it out at: https://www.sculpturetrails.com/
For The Old Tobacco Barn workshops check it out at: https://www.facebook.com/oldtobaccobarn/
Artist Gerard Masse, Founder of the Outdoor Sculpture Museum was born in Massachusetts and raised in Indiana. He received his MFA in Sculpture from the University of Kentucky in 2001 and taught sculpture at UK for six years following graduation. He was a member of the Ironbridge Open Air Museum of Steel Sculpture's Furnace Crew in Coalbrookdale, England for nine years.
For a list of other artists whose work is on display, go to: https://www.sculpturetrails.com/artists
