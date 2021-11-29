There’s nothing quite like the smell of a fresh pine Christmas tree in the living room when the holiday season comes along. Rather than buying a pre-cut tree this year, why not start a new family tradition picking out your Christmas tree at a tree farm? There are several family-owned tree farms in and around the Wabash Valley that offer you-cut and you-choose Christmas trees in several varieties.
Holiday Hill Tree Farms
Located on the south side of Terre Haute, this Christmas tree farm offers you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine, Douglas fir and White pine trees. Trees ranging from 4 feet to 11 feet are available to cut down, and Frasier fir and Scotch pines are available in pre-cut from 5 feet to 15 feet. Each tree is individually priced. Holiday Hill Tree Farms will help cut your tree, bring it in from the field, shake the tree to remove loose needles, wrap the tree in netting, and load it into the vehicle. The farm is open daily after Thanksgiving.
If you go
• 3021 East Feree Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47802
• facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm
Star Tree Farm
This West Terre Haute tree farm has been selling you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine Christmas trees for more than 25 years. They also offer wreaths and garlands for sale. Additionally, Star Tree Farm allows customers to claim a tree with an orange tag and return to pick it up another time. They are open weekends only, beginning the day after Thanksgiving.
If you go
• 1051 Gannon Road, West Terre Haute, IN 47885
Jolly Pines Tree Farm
This West Terre Haute family-owned farm has been selling you-pick flowers and pumpkins for the past two years. And while their Christmas tree farm still has about six more years of growth, Jolly Pines will be selling pre-cut Frazier firs, Canaan firs and Scotch pines along with homemade wreaths. Trees will be for sale beginning the day after Thanksgiving. Jolly Pines is open Saturdays (10 a.m. until dark), Sundays (noon until dark) and Monday through Friday by appointment only.
If you go
• 10127 Hutchinson Road, West Terre Haute, IN 47885
Dahnke’s Pine Patch
Doug and Yvonne Dahnke started with 1,000 trees on three acres more 36 years ago. Today, their farm is more than 30 acres. The east-central Illinois farm offers Fraser firs, Scotch pines and White pines, ranging from 5 feet to 12 feet tall. They also sell holiday décor, grave markers, several crafts, and offer free hot chocolate. The farm itself has lots of family fun, including inflatables, a holiday train and reindeer. Dahnke’s Pine Patch opens daily after Thanksgiving.
If you go
• 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville, Illinois 62442
Schmitt Family Tree Farm
Located in Paris, Illinois, Schmitt Family Tree Farm opens for its fourth year of business. They offer you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine and Fraser fir trees that range from baby trees to up to 13 feet. The gift shop will be open with holiday items, fresh arrangements and wreaths. The Tree Farm is open daily after Thanksgiving. Santa and Mrs. Claus will come for a visit on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
If you go
• 15010 E. 700th Road, Paris, IL 61944
• facebook.com/schmittfamilytreefarm
Trinity Tree Farm
Located in West Terre Haute, Trinity Tree Farm offers you-pick and you-choose Scotch pine, White pine, Colorado blue spruce, White spruce, Douglas fir, and Canaan fir trees. Each tree is $55 plus tax. Artificial trees are sold in the Country Christmas shop, as well as primitive country décor, unique accessories, Christmas ornaments and primitive handmade dolls. There’s also a children’s petting zoo and free popcorn and hot chocolate. The Farm is open Friday through Sunday, beginning the day after Thanksgiving.
If you go
• 10860 Hutchinson Road, West Terre Haute, IN 47885
• facebook.com/trinitychristmastreefarm
Sugar Ridge Pines
This Clay County farm is entering its fifth year selling Christmas trees. Choose from you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine varieties, as well as pre-cut Fraser firs and Canaan firs. Sugar Ridge Pines also has homemade wreaths that are decorated and undecorated. The farm opens the day after Thanksgiving and is open Saturdays (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sundays (1 to 5 p.m.) and weekdays after 3:30 p.m.
If you go
• Indiana 59, approximately 2.5 miles south of Indiana 46
• facebook.com/sugarridgepines
