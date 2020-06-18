Garth Brooks drive-in concert set for June 27 in Terre Haute

Country music icon Garth Brooks will perform at 10 p.m. June 27 during a broadcast concert event at the Moonlite Drive-In Theater at 5056 N. Lafayette Ave. in Terre Haute.
The concert will play at 300 outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, event production company Encore Live in Los Angeles announced June 11.
Tickets will be on sale at noon Friday, June 19. They will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
There, fans also will be able to review the drive-in theaters available in their area. Tickets are general admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100. Each ticket will admit one passenger car or truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.
In the absence of traditional live events, Encore Live said it reached exclusive agreements with drive-in theater owners across North America to safely bring fans this concert on a massive scale.
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates.
