Trouble & Company will perform at 7 p.m. CDT Saturday, July 31, at Linn Park amphitheater, 15 N. Mill St., Martinsville, Illinois. Admission is free.
Singing together since elementary school, Trouble & Company - Joe Nave, Chris Perry, and Laif Burns - hail from Martinsville. They took their love of music and began performing in 1994 for festivals, fairs, parties and weddings.
The trio are award-winning scatters, vocalists, and a state fair award-winning group performing a variety of old rock-and-roll and country. They choreograph their own dances. Their award-winning vocals have taken them to Carnegie Hall in New York City, New Orleans, Louisville Riverboat, and across Indiana and Illinois.
Food will be for sale from Linn Park Concessions and Sadie’s Restaurant beginning at 6 p.m. Take a lawn chair. The entire area is shaded by 7 p.m.
