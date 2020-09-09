Scott Wattles and The Blue Suede Crew will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. CDT Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Linn Park amphitheater in downtown Martinsville, Illinois.
The Blue Suede Crew has performed across Illinois and beyond. Their play list includes rock 'n' roll, gospel and classic country hits by music legends Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, the Beach Boys, Elton John and more.
Take lawn chairs and enjoy the group's show for all ages. Go early and enjoy dinner in the park. Food will be available for purchase from Sadie’s and at 6 p.m. from Linn Park Concessions.
Martinsville on the Move is event host.
