Vigo County food inpsections May 9-13, 2022

Little Caesars, 1834 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed marinara sauce being stored without date markings.
Taco Tequilas, 423 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken, beef & shrimp stored above ready to eat items.
Logan’s Rib-eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 2506 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
German Oberlander Club, 1616 Lafayette Ave.
Imperial Lanes, 400 N. Third St.
Moonlite Drive-In Theatre, 5056 Lafayette Ave.
Rose Garden - RHIT, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Sonic Drive In, 21489 S. Indiana 46
Approved to open
Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave.
Black Cat Confections at Harvest Bakery, 905 S. 25th St.
DawnDee’s Bakery, 3645 Murphy St.
Momma’s Fudge Co. at Pats Café, 11890 U.S. 41
Union Hospital Appreciation Days — approved to operate
R&W Concessions, 199 W. 150 N., Cayuga
Hob Nob/Vigo County Fairgrounds — approved to operate
CK Almonds, 858 E. 300 N. Rd. Gibson County, Ill.
Dave’s Coffee Cakes
Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples, 253 W. Central Ave. Springboro, Ohio
High Five Collective, LLC, 219 W. 14th St. Clay City
Pauly’s BBQ, 310 E. Columbia St. Arthur, Ill.
Pizza Inferno, 1871 E. Indiana 48, Shelburn
Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus, 663 Co. Rd. 2350 E. Casey
Sisters Coffee, 1476 Co. Rd. 1800 N. Sullivan, Ill.
Sweet T’s Kettle Corn, 2604 E. Fairfield Trail, Belvidere, Ill.
