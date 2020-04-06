Ready to cook outdoors? How to clean and season your grill

This March 27, 2020 image shows a grill bring cleaned in Amagansett, N.Y. If you have a new grill or have taken one out of winter hibernation, youâll need to clean and season it before you cook. Remember, outdoor grills are like cast-iron skillets: They get better and more seasoned the more you use them. When food cooks on the grill, the fats and juices are vaporized by the heat and create the smoke that flavors the food. The smoke accumulates on the inside of the grill and is "seasoned." For this reason, you donât want to over-clean your grill. (Elizabeth Karmel via AP)