Food Inspections Oct. 25-30, 2021

Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, 3830 S. U.S. 41, (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Scoop found in hand wash sink. Cleaning solution in spray bottle not labeled.
Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave., (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Eggs on batter/breading station found at 72 degrees F. Sink nozzle found in hand wash sink.
Rally’s, 129 S. Third St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Soda nozzles, ice cream nozzles and nozzles on condiment all observed with accumulated debris.
McDonald’s, 2633 S. State Road 46, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). No sanitizer measured in sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen.
Taco Bell No. 30643, 2319 S. State Road 46, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found built-up pink debris on fountain soda nozzles.
Maggie & Moe’s Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found deli meat held past date of consumption.
Fresh Thyme Ace Sushi, 4428 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical). Observed gnats in sushi area on equipment, walls and rice containers.
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 4428 U.S. 41, (1 Critical). Hand wash sinks in deli/bakery area found with accumulated debris, to be used for hand washing only.
Panda Garden, 3540 S. U.S. 41, (3 Non-Critical)
The Cafe, 2723 S. Seventh St., (2 Non-Critical)
Wal-Mart Supercenter, 2399 State Road 46, (1 Non-Critical)
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. U.S. 41, (1 Non-Critical)
Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Road, (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1608 N. Seventh St.
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. Third St.
B&B Foods Cash and Carry, 724 S. 13th St.
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Drive
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S. U.S. 41
Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St.
Pizza Di Roma, 3401 Dixie Bee Road, A-6
Approved to open
Teed Up Golf, 6985 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.