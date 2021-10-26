Food Inspections Oct. 11-Oct. 23, 2021

Expressway Mart, 1831 N 3rd St-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Debris found on soda fountain nozzles and ice chute to soda machine. Empty plastic bottles found in hand wash sink.
Little Bear Coffee, 2720 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical) Molded cheese found in upright cooler(discarded) Opened packaged deli meat and cut chubs found without date markings.
Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N 3rd St-(1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in sanitize buckets throughout kitchen.
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found built up pink debris in ice machine.
Footers Pizza, 248 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Ice machine found with pink and black debris.
Union Hospital, 1606 N 7th St-(1 Critical) Sanitizing solution not measured in buckets in front kitchen food lines.
Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical) Ice machine observed with accumulated black debris.
Tecumseh Tavern, 192 Durkee’s Ferry Rd-(1 Non-Critical)
Royal Mandarin, 600 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 2111 Lafayette Ave-( 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
25th Street Tavern, 2452 1st Ave
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N Lafayette Ave
Vigo County Head Start, 705 S 5th St
Quick Trip, 1131 N 3rd St
St Patrick School Cafeteria, 449 S 19th St
St Patrick Soup/Lunch Program, 1807 Poplar St
Fuqua Elementary School, 111 Wheeler St
Sarah Scott Middle School, 2000 S 9th St
Fayette Elementary School, 9400 Beech St
Dollar General #21473, 9410 Us Hwy 150
The New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkees Ferry Rd
Denny’s #8802, 3442 US Hwy 41
Eastern House, 1295 S 3rd St
Doherty Dining Hall, 3320 Eastgate Place
Market on the Avenue, 3320 Eastgate Place
Oriental Market, 2501 S 3rd St
Approved to Open
Hoosier Meat Rubbers MOBILE
Fupps BBQ and Stuff MOBILE
EL Patron Mexican Restaurant, 7205 S St Rd 46
Approved to Operate
Perfect Steaks
Approved to Operate at THQMA
We Likit Farmstand
Approved to Operate at ISU Homecoming
Sonka’s Irish Pub
Approved to Operate at Fall Festival at Conservation Club
Dre’s Ribs
