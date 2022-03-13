Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found egg batter for raw chicken at 68°F. Found sliced ham, cooked taco meat, house made chicken salads and fresh cut fruits all without date markings.
Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46 — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found unclean. Gnats observed in bar area and under soda machine in kitchen.
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Meat loaf and pulled pork found without date markings. Taco meat, cottage cheese and Italian beef held longer than seven days (Discarded).
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. — (2 Critical- 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles by meat display. Found chicken salad and seafood salads in walk in cooler without date markings.
Seelymart, 9681 E. U.S. Hwy 40 — (2 Critical) Ice in ice machine found discolored. Hand wash sink draining very slowly, three basin sink has backed up standing water.
Quickshop Gas, 7890 E. Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical) No running water found at hand wash sink in kitchen.
Cheddar’s Casual Café, 4424 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Non-Critical)
Hampton Inn Terre Haute, 3325 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Non-Critical)
Burger King, 2575 Indiana 46 — (1 Non-Critical)
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 823 Poplar St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Pat’s Café, 11890 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Non-Critical)
Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 St. Rd. 63 — (1 Non-Critical)
Que Bueno’s Fresh Mexican, 1557 Ft Harrison Rd. — (1 Non-Critical)
Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Speedway, 2135 Wabash Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
American Legion Post 501, 1001 National Ave.
Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave.
Circle K, 6270 Wabash Ave.
CVS Pharmacy, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
Davis Park Elementary School, 310 S. 18th St.
Dollar General, 7205 S. Indiana 46
Federal Coffee, 683/679 Wabash Ave.
Ft. Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Ft. Harrison.
Fuqua Elementary School, 1111 Wheeler St.
Hoosier Prairie Elementary School, 2800 W. Harlan Rd.
Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St.
Long John Silver’s, 2039 Lafayette Ave.
Lost Creek Elementary School, 6701 Wabash Ave.
Meadows Elementary, 55 S. Brown Ave.
Meals on Wheels, 1621 S. 25th St.
Menards, 1888 E. Jessica Dr.
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Riley American Legion Post 328, 5602 S. Lama
Riley Elementary School, 6200 S. Canal St.
Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S. Seventh St.
Sugar Grove Elementary School, 2800 Wallace St.
Square Donuts, 2417 Ft. Harrison Rd.
Taco Bell, 3636 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Walgreens, 1300 Wabash Ave.
Wendy’s, 3421 S. U.S. Hwy 41
West Vigo Middle/High School, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Dr.
Establishments Approved to Open
Greeks Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave.
Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash
