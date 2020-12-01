'Focus on Art Spaces' virtual program set for Sunday

“Focus on Art Spaces," a virtual program scheduled for at 6 p.m. Sunday, will present a tour of sculptures in the Art Spaces collection through the creative lens of Bloomington videographer John Timm.
The program will preview the latest on Art Spaces’ newest public art projects:
• Meet Texas-based artist Brad Goldberg who will share sketches of an engaging new work of art and water feature for Terre Haute’s central government plaza.
• Hear from artist Matthew Mazzotta about plans for the "Neighbors" project in Herz-Rose Park.
To tune in, go to wabashvalleyartspaces.com and click on "Focus on Art Spaces."
Those interested may also RSVP to the Art Spaces Facebook Event to receive a reminder and access to the YouTube link.
Since 2005, Art Spaces, a 501c (3) organization, has installed 20 public sculptures in Terre Haute parks, on college campuses and throughout the downtown 41/40 Arts and Cultural District.
For more information on the event, email info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com.
