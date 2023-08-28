The ancient Himalayan nation of Nepal — a 500-mile-long, landlocked expanse of mountainous land sandwiched between its giant neighbors, India to the South and China to the North — is most famous to Americans as the home of the tallest peak in the world, Mt. Everest, which arises 29,032 feet up into the sky in the north of the country, near China.
Nepal’s Himalayan highlands are not only about majestic mountains and spectacular green valleys. A unique feature of Nepal’s Himalayan landscape is that it is the only place in the world where herbs like the timur and the jimbu grow.
Himalayan timur and jimbu herbs are used widely throughout Nepal by its 28 million people for the savory taste sensations they give traditional vegetable and meat dishes. So important are these herbs, they are even a unifying feature of Nepalese society, a cultural connective tissue for Nepal’s many subcultures and castes. Nepalese chefs who have ventured out of their homeland to kitchens around the world use timur and jimbu as important ingredients in their Nepalese dinner dishes.
No Nepalese restaurant was in business in the Terre Haute area, or in Indiana, until June of this year when a Nepalese native and Terre Haute-area resident, Dan (Chandan) Buddhacharya and his three business partners in the Jay Annapurna Foods Corporation opened The Kasthamandap Grill, at 920 S. Third St., to serve the Wabash Valley and beyond with Nepalese and Indian food. A couple of years previously, Buddhacharya operated a similar but smaller, less decorative restaurant on Fort Harrison Road: the Himalayan Aroma.
“During the time my first restaurant was open, we grew our clientele,” Buddhacharya said. “Then the COVID crisis hit us. We could not keep our business going in that circumstance.”
Determined and confident his Nepalese menu could catch on in Terre Haute after the COVID crisis passed, Buddhacharya and his Terre Haute-area Nepalese business partners (Bictor Thapaliya, Sandeep Nepal, and Bikram Sapkota) made a substantial financial investment, plus a labor of love and pride, to remodel a former restaurant facility on South Third into an impressively designed establishment with artworks and other decorations recently imported from Nepal. The Kasthamandap Grill has such an authentic feel of Nepal that it might give some visitors the feeling of a virtual travel experience to the land of Mt. Everest.
To ensure The Kasthamandap Grill’s quality of food, its owners brought to Terre Haute a chef from New York City skilled in the preparation of both classical Nepalese and Indian dishes.
Buddhacharya speaks excellent English. He had an education in British schools in his hometown of Pokhara, which is Nepal’s second largest city, one of Nepal’s most popular tourist centers, and a regular base camp for mountain trekkers. The Annapurna Range, with three out of the 10 highest peaks in the world — Dhaulagiri, Annapurna and Manaslu — is within 35 miles of Pokhara.
The city is about 85 miles from Lumbini — believed to be the Nepalese birthplace town of Gautama Siddharta, commonly known as “The Buddha.” The famous Asian spiritual leader was supposedly born there around 600 B.C. Travelers to Lumbini from Pokhara can see a Buddhist-inspired variety of beautiful temples, shrines and museums, plus the World Peace Pagoda.
“When I grew up in Nepal, I could see the mountains from my bedroom window,” Buddhacharya said. “From every home in Pokhara, the mountains can be seen.”
Buddhacharya moved to America 19 years ago, first to New York City. In 2007, a business opportunity brought him to Terre Haute. He said he was the first Nepalese person to move here. His wife Pooja came to Terre Haute in 2010. Their children go to elementary school in the city. The Buddhacharya family also operates two gas stations in Vermillion County and a small business in Rockville.
“Before I opened the Kasthamandap Grill, I knew it would be hard to explain Nepalese food to Americans,” Buddhacharya said, “but Indian food is well-known. The cultures of our two countries are similar though Nepal has a separate language, and our nation was never a British colony like India. Both nations are predominantly Hindu, but Buddhism, Christianity and Islam now are practiced in the countries’ cultures.
“Our menu features both Nepalese food dishes and familiar Indian foods like tandoori specials, biryanis dishes, tikka masala and appetizers like vegetable pakora. Many Indian dishes are traditionally popular in Nepal. We use Indian spices in our Indian food.”
The Kasthamandap Grill’s menu offers several traditional Nepalese dishes — all delicately seasoned with timur and jimbu herbs from the Himalayas. The grill imports these herbs directly from Nepal since neither is commercially vended by American wholesalers.
“So far, our best-selling Nepalese entrée has been our classical momo,” said Buddhacharya, who explained that momo is a dumpling filled with either chicken or vegetables, seasoned with timur and jimbu, and served with a tomato-and-sesame chutney dip.
Other Nepalese dishes that have quickly become popular at The Kasthamandap Grill are Himalayan chicken or lamb choila, a tasty dish featuring barbecue chunks tossed in mustard oil and seasoned with all the traditional Nepalese herbs and spices. Another favorite is Himalayan thukpa, a traditional noodle soup entrée cooked with chicken or lamb and blended with vegetables and Himalayan herbs. In Nepal, this hearty meat and vegetable noodle soup is especially popular in mountainous regions in the wintertime. Chow mein is the name of a familiar dish to Americans. The Kasthamandap Grill’s chow mein, Nepalese-style, is a blend of stir-fried noodles and chicken or vegetables cooked with timur and jimbu herbs, peppers and a hint of tomato and soy sauce.
This writer has eaten a few Nepalese dishes at the new grill. The food was delicious. The spicing is not hot, rather it is a pleasing combination of sweet and sour seasoning. For hours after finishing my meals, my taste buds and stomach had happy, warm glows.
People arriving at The Kasthamandap Grill enter into the Himalayan-themed main dining room by crossing a small wooden footbridge fronted on both sides of its interior portal by two gigantic Nepalese candlesticks standing as silent sentries. A gentle Nepalese background musical blend of flute, sitar and guitar tunes enlivens the room.
Diners can order from the menu or take advantage of a large buffet bar open for lunch Tuesday through Sunday.
Colorful authentic prayer flags and a Nepalese mandala — a large artwork with a circular design like the ones various religious practices use to focus attention for meditation — mark the way from the main dining area to the Thakali Room. Located at the back of the restaurant, this Nepalese-style dining room is for small and larger groups of people.
The Thakali Room’s seating is at traditional, low-wooden tables. Specially imported Nepalese brass bowls and vases decorate the ledges around the room. Photographic images of Nepal’s historic pagodas, shrines, and spectacular mountain landscape are shown on one wall of the Thakali Room.
Among the unusual touches Buddhacharya and Bictor Thapaliya have made to decorate their restaurant is the beautifully carved Ankhi Jhyal window frame displayed in the Thakali Room.
Nepal is known for the intricate and detailed handicrafts made by its craftsmen. One age-old skill is making the detailed, hand-carved Ankhi Jhyal wooden windows, which often are seen in Nepal. An unusual feature of the distinctive windows is that a person looking through the frame can see outside a building, but outsiders are not able to look inside.
Perhaps The Kasthamandap Grill’s most dramatic artwork is the elegant thangka mandala framed on cotton at the end of the short corridor leading to Kasthamandap’s meeting room for groups. Thangka mandalas are vividly colored ritual circular spiritual images in the Buddhist tradition that display concentric circles within the mandala. Traditionally, by meditating on a thangka mandala, people are said to be able enter into states of meditative calm that can make them more conscious of their spiritual connection to others.
Buddhacharya hopes his restaurant’s thangka mandala will help put people who use the meeting room into peaceful, friendly states of mind whatever their gathering’s purpose.
Near the entryway to the Thakali Nepalese Room is the bar-table area. This section of the restaurant has Nepalese thatched-roof topping. People sitting at the bar for conversation and a drink may enjoy its scenic backdrop of two large video screens streaming images of Nepal’s snow-capped mountains, green valleys, roaring whitewater rivers and Mt. Everest.
The Kasthamandap Grill offers carry-out as well as dine-in options, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant will cater to groups of any size and have catered an event for 150 people in Indianapolis.
