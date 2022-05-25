Fantasy and wildlife artist aims for emotional intimacy between artwork and viewer

Take a few minutes. Be enchanted. Enter the fantasy land drawn by Terre Haute wildlife and fantasy artist and illustrator Shawn E. Russell. Step into a black-and-white, still-life adventure inhabited by beguiling animals, fish, flowers, and even truffles. The longer you linger in her enchanting world, the more you may feel you are in the artistic lobby of a mystical place midway between everyday reality and a magical kingdom animated with possibility.
“I want my viewers to be transported into a new, fantastical world that invokes emotional connection with the other, using the subjects and atmosphere that inspire me in order to create arresting images,” Russell said.
Last June, Russell opened a gallery displaying her artworks at 15 S. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
She also maintains an online gallery, and her art has been displayed at fine art, anime and comic conventions around the United States from Los Angeles to Utah and Ohio.
She traces her fascination with wildlife and fantasy art to kindergarten days when she fell in love with animation through Disney films. Russell was so enamored with her copy of “The Lion King,” her VHS wore out twice.
This enchantment led to a lifelong inspiration from film that has since drawn heavy influence from the incredible hand-drawn works of Studio Ghibli, a Japanese Animation Film Studio whose films are distributed in North America by Disney as well.
Russell grew up in the Northshore Chicago suburb of Winnetka. As she progressed through the grades, she loved creating art. She credits her middle-school teacher Patrick Waldron with investing in her development with personalized projects and encouragement that has stuck with her throughout her career.
“My home was always a haven for art and music,” Russell said. “My aunt was an elementary orchestra conductor, and my cousin inspired me to take up the violin from kindergarten to high school. My mother being Chinese, growing up in America after receiving asylum from the communist revolution, gave me an appreciation for Asian culture, art and folklore that influences much of my work today.”
Russell enrolled in college at the University of Illinois at Chicago to study art.
“My first year at UIC went all right,” she said. “I took technically-focused classes, but after that first year, I found that my imaginative realism was not appreciated by my teachers. The school was geared toward avant-garde, abstract and post-contemporary art. I stopped drawing since the joy was separated from art-making by my experience there, and I couldn’t see the value of my work anymore.”
Russell’s husband, Kyle Russell, who grew up in Brazil, Indiana, lived with his maternal grandparents in Elmhurst, a west suburb of Chicago, while he attended UIC and made art heavily inspired by tattoo, graffiti and comic book art styles. The two met in a graphic design class and formed a friendship through their shared appreciation of art.
“We started dating a decade ago, a few years after we met, since I was dating someone else at the time we were in college,” Shawn Russell said. “Years later, we reconnected over Facebook and started dating long distance. We talked for hours about everything from Christian apologetics, since I was agnostic at the time, to detailed nerd sessions over our favorite insects and marine animals.
“At the time, I lived with my parents, so we took turns visiting each other. On our first date, we walked around a grocery store for two hours talking and eventually decided to buy ingredients for stir fry. We stayed up all night talking.
Kyle got a parking ticket the next morning.
Before he drove back to Indiana, he gave me a Bible that I still have since he’s got such a strong faith in Jesus.”
Dating, marriage and two children followed.
The couple lived in the Chicago area until they moved to Terre Haute a year ago.
“After we had our first child, Kyle motivated me to start drawing again and to keep at it when I felt discouraged. Without his support and encouragement, I wouldn’t have had the drive or vision to persevere to build a successful career in illustration,” Russell said.
Animals, botanicals, people and more
Under her husband’s influence and following her artistic inclinations, Russell began producing a trove of wildlife and fantasy art featuring highly detailed, naturalistic portraits of animals, botanicals and people.
“My first major success was when ‘Release,’ my graphite drawing of moray eels, became my first published piece and my first awarded piece in ‘Infected by Art’s’ sixth hardcover volume. This was a defining moment for me in discovering my skills were recognized by leaders in the industry,” Russell said. “Even more important was realizing my most successful work was personal and created for myself without thinking about how others would respond. ‘Release’ came as I tried to break through a heavy cloud of postpartum depression and sleep deprivation due to our newborn daughter’s unfortunate sleeping habits.”
This black and white artwork, which she drew in 2018, illustrates three fearsome swirling moray eels uncannily interwoven as manifestations of her personal struggles with the isolation, exhaustion, untreated postpartum depression, and the abrupt shift in personal identity of which many new mothers struggle.
After publication, Russell’s moray eel piece was nominated as a 2018 finalist for the industry renowned Chesley Award given by The Association of Science Fiction and Fantasy Artists. After this success, she funded her first print run with Kickstarter.
“I’m a scuba diver,” Russell said. “Dad took me on dive trips to Hawaii and the Virgin Islands when I was growing up. I’ve swum with sharks, octopuses and giant sea turtles. On my very first dive, I got the pleasure of swimming with an eight-foot moray eel. I love the moray’s fluid motion, flexibility and unique expression despite being limbless.”
Russell’s favorite mediums are pencil or pen on paper, but she also creates digital art. Her pictures include provocative pieces like “Wolf and Chrysanthemum,” a peculiar image of a wolf trapped in the bloom of a chrysanthemum. In this image, Russell contrasts a predator, which consumes other life forms to sustain itself, and a flower, which offers energy rich nectar to its pollinators in exchange for assistance in reproducing.
Images drawn by Russell run the gamut from wolves, big cats, herons, and other birds, to crocodiles, jellyfish, octopus mermaids and otherworldly creatures occasionally morphing into part humans. In honor of her Chinese heritage and the Lunar New Year of the Ox, Russell drew a bull with a graphite pencil and highlighted the bull with gold and red ink.
Her graphite-on-paper drawing, “Elephant and Rose,” which depicts an elephant holding a bouquet of roses in its trunk, was commissioned by Terre Haute Brewing Company for a limited-edition beer label called “Rose.” Russell has also worked with independent board game creators, food and beverage packaging, and private art collectors. Russell began working with a man whose company distributes and supplies gourmet ingredients to 90% of the nation’s Michelin-starred restaurants.
They connected via her drawing of an African boy she posted on Instagram. “I was surprised when the company owner contacted me over Instagram,” Russell said. “He told me he really liked a sketch of mine he’d seen online of an African boy sketched in ballpoint. He asked me to do botanical illustrations, ballpoint-pen style, for his line of luxury fruit preserves. Many berries that he asked me to draw I hadn’t heard of and are ‘exotic’ to typical American tastes: cloudberries, haskap berries, sea buckthorns, and Saskatoon berries are a few.”
“I’ve created illustrations to use on the company’s packaging for other gourmet product items such as an urchin for his uni sushi made from sea urchin roe, a king crab; a sturgeon; an octopus for their packaging of ‘Whole Octopus;’ morel mushrooms; and a Wagyu bull, the rare and highly sought-after Japanese steak with unique intra-musculature fat which melts like butter in the mouth and typically sells for $40 per ounce,” Russell said.
Creating ‘emotional intimacy’
In 2019, she had her first pieces juried into “Spectrum: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art,” a highly regarded annual hardcover art book distributed across the world. Her previously published “Release” was also juried into the book in addition to “Nocturne,” which is an imaginative realism image of a douc langur monkey. Russell now uses this illustration on the face of her business card.
“Having my artwork included among the best fantasy artists in the industry was incredible,” Russell said. (Many artists who submit and are published are international, as well as collectors of the annual.) “The douc langur I used for ‘Nocturne’ is an endangered species native to north and central Vietnam and Laos. After I drew my original image of the monkey, I created a more ethereal atmosphere by reversing the natural lighting, pushing and pulling at its anatomy, and exaggerating its emotion and expression.”
“Nocturne” grips viewers by the way Russell has depicted the expression in the monkey’s haunting eyes, and its pose of proud but lonely fragility. The picture might suggest to some viewers a mythical sense of the otherworldly, a feeling the spirit of the douc langur monkey is a supernatural gatekeeper.
“To create the emotional intimacy I want in a piece between the artwork and a viewer can be incredibly time consuming. ‘Nocturne’ on its own took over a year to realize, with long breaks to work on other pieces. Most of my pencil drawings take 50 to 60 hours to complete depending on their size, but ‘Nocturne’ probably took well over 200 hours.”
Before Russell can participate in conventions she must get her work juried into a show. Once she receives an invitation, she selects a collection of her work to display and constructs mock-ups of her booth to create the most inviting display.
This summer she displayed at the Indy Pop Con, an event drawing 10,000 visitors, and at the Chesterton Annual Art Fair. She participated locally at Art in the Alley, a fundraising event organized by the Swope Art Museum, and she was at the RSD Music Fest organized by The Local Vinyl in Twelve Points, where she has displayed and sold art.
“It is refreshing and a great learning experience for Kyle and me to meet other artists from around the country when he has been able to join me,” she said. “We’ve made friends and learned a lot from them on how to level up our display, online sales and our art practices in general. For bigger cons, we’ll often stay at a local friend’s house, or pile up in an Airbnb for an art family reunion. At Ohayocon in Columbus, Ohio, 12 of us stayed at a friend’s house, and despite being a work trip, it felt more like a vacation since I got to take a break from parenting two preschool-age kids and be my own person again.”
“I’ve really enjoyed living in Terre Haute,” she said. “I’m excited to discover Terre Haute as a place of learning with lots of new businesses popping up. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so many artists and creatives make homes here. I’m really looking forward to seeing how Terre Haute’s art community and entrepreneurial scene grows and flourishes.”
For more information about Russell’s art, visit shawnerussell.com.
This story appeared in the May 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.