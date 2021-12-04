Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to make a difference with the Sisters of Providence and health care residents at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Coordinator Sister Joni Luna said that all young volunteers will have the chance to interact with many Sisters of Providence, Providence Health Care residents and staff. They will assist with events like bingo, exercise, baking, singing and more.
“This is an opportunity to invite young people to come and share in the works of love, mercy and justice of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Luna said in an S of P news release. “For these young volunteers, it is about sharing who they are – their gifts and talents – with sisters, residents and staff who are welcoming and affirming to them.”
Six volunteer sessions are scheduled beginning with the Dec. 18 session and continuing on Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 12 and April 16. There are 10 volunteer positions per session and registration is required.
Each Saturday session will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Volunteers meet each day at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center at St Mary-of-the-Woods.
“It is a lot of fun. And at the same time, our teen volunteers will receive valuable life experiences and learn from the wisdom of our residents,” Sister Luna said.
Register online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Luna at jluna@spsmw.org or 361-500-9505.
