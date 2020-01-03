The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, honored their 60-year Jubilarians on Dec. 17, including (front, left) Sister Ellen Cunningham and (back, second from right) Sister Paula Modaff. The two are photographed with (front, right) General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski and (back, from left) General Councilors Sister Mary Beth Klingel, Sister Jeanne Hagelskamp, Sister Lisa Stallings and Sister Jenny Howard. Not photographed: Sisters Clelia Cecchetti, Dorothy Rasche and Therese Guerin Sullivan.