The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods honored their 75-year Jubilarians on Tuesday, Dec. 17, including (front) Sister Miriam Clare Stoll and (back, third and fourth from left) Sister Florence Norton and Sister Mildred Giesler. They are photographed with (back, from left) General Councilors Sister Mary Beth Klingel, Sister Lisa Stallings, Sister Jenny Howard, General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski and General Councilor Sister Jeanne Hagelskamp. Not photographed: Sister Rita Clare Gerardot.
