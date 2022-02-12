White Violet Center for Eco-Justice at St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host a virtual Baking Sourdough Breads workshop Feb. 24.
The virtual workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom and will be facilitated by Candace Minster.
Participants will learn various bread-baking basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining sourdough bread starters, as well as ideas for how to incorporate sourdough into a variety of other baked goods.
Minster said sourdough breads are much easier to make than most people realize.
“Sourdough breads are created with a living culture, also known as a starter, which houses millions of naturally-occurring bacteria and yeasts found in water, on flour, in the air and even on our hands,” she said. “This living culture/starter is used to leaven the bread instead of commercial dried or active yeast. Both kinds of yeast – commercial and wild ones found in sourdough – will cause the bread to rise, but they behave and taste differently from one another.”
Instructions and starters will be discussed during the workshop.
“People can purchase starters or make their own,” Minster said. “As long as a starter is well cared for, it can last indefinitely. There are bakeries that have maintained their starters for hundreds of years.”
Registration deadline is Feb. 16. Cost is $45, and includes instruction materials and a starter, which can be picked up at the White Violet Farm Store or shipped to the participant’s home.
White Violet Center is a ministry of the Sisters of Providence. To register for the workshop call 812-535-2932, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or email wvc@spsmw.org.
