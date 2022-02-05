A virtual mini-retreat on discernment with Sister of Providence Denise Wilkinson is set for Feb. 11.
The retreat, scheduled 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., is open to single Catholic women ages 18 to 42.
Sister Wilkinson will discuss how discernment can help individuals make tough life decisions and examine how prayerful reflective exploring and listening can help them see where God is leading them.
“It’s important to remember that discernment includes conversation with others, reading, and looking at one’s life experience,” Sister Wilkinson said. “God speaks to us in so many ways.
“I have found both the process and the outcome are satisfying. Talking with others, being open to new ideas, opening myself to see things in a new way, prayer – all are satisfying in that I believe the process will have a good outcome – even if it’s an outcome I didn’t expect.”
Sister Wilkinson said it’s pertinent to understand that discernment is an “ongoing” process.
“Discernment has been a life-long process for me,” she said.
“Deciding to renew vows, to accept an invitation to begin a new ministry, change my living situation – every step required some discernment. Discernment helps me because it helps me clarify what’s in my mind and heart. It helps me take the next step in my life journey.”
To register for the retreat visit MiniRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna, Sisters of Providence vocations director, at jluna@spsmw.org or 361-500-9505.
