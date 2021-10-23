Vigo County residents Ashley Poff, Gloria Urrea and Jonnee Western, all of Terre Haute, and West Terre Haute resident Marcia Evrard recently deepened their relationships with the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
On Oct. 9 Poff, Urrea, Western and Evrard made commitments as Providence Associates, joining 14 other 2021 associates choosing to walk more closely with the Sisters of Providence.
Providence Associate co-director Sister of Providence Susan Paweski said in order to become a Providence Associate, a candidate is paired with a Sister of Providence or Providence Associate companion and goes through a year of study, prayer and reflection.
Sister Paweski said the 2020 commitments brought the total of Providence Associates to more than 300 in the United States and Taiwan.
Anyone called to explore the Providence Associate relationship can learn more at ProvidenceAssociates.org or by contacting Sister Paweski at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org/.
