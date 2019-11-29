First Christian Church in Brazil will present “The Journey” from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 through 8.
Everyone who takes “The Journey” will step into the true story of Christmas. They will hear the prophecy of the Messiah and see the excitement and anticipation of its fulfillment; and experience the people, places and circumstances that surrounded the birth of Jesus.
“The best way I can describe ‘The Journey’ is that it is a ‘progressive drama,’” said worship arts director Jeannie Price. “The story doesn’t take place on one stage. Instead, it is spread over our entire campus.”
The Journey actually begins in the Bethlehem marketplace where guests will see several different shops and shoppers, speak to some of the shopkeepers and witness the tax collectors – all as they are guided by a family trying to find these visitors housing for the night. Along the way will be Roman soldiers, scribes, shepherds, angels, wise men, the innkeeper and, of course, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. Guides will help explain what they are going to see and experience at each stop and how it all ties together. One of the highlights is always the live animals, especially the camels.
The entire journey will take the travelers about 45 minutes. Since portions of the experience will be outside, the visitors are encouraged to dress appropriately.
Admission is free. The church is at 1875 W. U.S. 40. For more details, call 812-446-2214.
