Manda Riehl and Aimee Cloutier have formed a threshold choir in Terre Haute and welcome new members.
The goal of a threshold choir is to bring ease and comfort through song to those at the threshold of living and dying, particularly to those in hospice.
With this purpose in mind, the Western Indiana Threshold Singers function differently than a typical singing ensemble might. The mixed choir sings original music, a cappella, from memory, in small groups, and they strive to sing with soft, blended voices.
WITS rehearses at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The choir is not sponsored by any organization and the groups sing at bedside free of charge.
Visit https://thresholdchoir.org for more information on the purpose and features of a threshold choir.
For more details or to join, email WITS directors Riehl and Cloutier at wits.directors@gmail.com or text 715-914-7424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.