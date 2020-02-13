The Lesters, often called “St. Louis’ First Family of Gospel Music,” will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Marshall Baptist Church at 204 E. Guion Road in Marshall, Indiana.
The family of gospel singers has been sharing God’s Word through song for more than four generations. With more than a 90-year history and numerous albums behind them, the group now brings the third and fourth generation to the stage for a sound that is 100 percent “pure Lester.”
Their signature sound is a blend of inspired arrangements and vocal artistry, led by longtime performer Brian Lester, who also serves as emcee and manager and has been singing with the family since he was four years old. His easy rapport with audiences ministers to young and old alike.
As a fourth generation performer, Jonathon Lester brings a real freshness to the group. Like his father Brian, Jon was “born to sing,” performing at a very young age; but he remains inspired by the generations of Lesters who went before him.
The newest vocal addition is Jonathon’s wife, Bailee Lester. She has been inspired and influenced by listening to gospel music her entire life. As a young child, her family would attend concerts at Meramec Caverns to hear all the great gospel groups.
Tickets are not required but a love offering will be taken. For more details, call 765-597-2048 or 812-235-9810.
