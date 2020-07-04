The Kramers to perform July 12

Gospel music group The Kramers will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. July 12 in Terre Haute First Church of the Nazarene at 801 Fort Harrison Road.
The Kramers were recently nominated for “2020 New Artist of The Year” as part of The Singing News Fan Awards. In addition, the Central Illinois Christian artists recently teamed up with StowTown Records and multi-award winning producer Wayne Haun for their latest album release titled “The Hope of All Tomorrows.”
A love offering will be received. Visit TheKramersMusic.com or call 812-466-5817 for more details.
