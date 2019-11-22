Terre Haute residents Jessica Claycomb, Carol Sloan and Kathy Sternal recently deepened their relationship with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
On Nov. 9, the trio made commitments as Providence Associates, joining 14 other 2019 associates choosing to walk more closely with the Sisters of Providence.
“This has been a year of learning,” Sloan said. “Learning about the Sisters of Providence and their mission of faith in the world and about myself and how I fit with them on this journey.
“It is with joy in my heart that I begin this new chapter in my journey of faith. Providence brought us together and I am sure Providence will continue to lead me through the days and years ahead.”
Providence Associate Co-Director Sister Susan Paweski said in order to become a Providence Associate, a candidate is paired with a Sister of Providence or Providence Associate companion and goes through a year of study, prayer and reflection. Carol’s companion was Sister Kay Kelly.
“Sister Kay and I have learned a great deal about each other and have shared the many likenesses and differences in our lives,” Sloan said.
Claycomb’s companion was Sister Rosemary Borntrager while Sternal’s companion was Sister Rose Ann Eaton.
Sister Susan said the 2019 commitments brought the total of Providence Associates to more than 285 in the United States and Taiwan.
This year, 24 women and men began their year-long journey to becoming Providence Associates. The associate relationship is open to all people of faith, ages 18 and older.
If you feel called to explore the Providence Associate relationship, learn more at ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact co-directors Sister Susan at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org or Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or ddillow@spsmw.org.
