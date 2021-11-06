Rev. Dr. Clark Cowden, pastor at Northside Community Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church, was recently selected as a member of the Indiana Leadership Forum Class of 2022.
Since 1993, the Indiana Leadership Forum, a nonprofit educational program, has increased the involvement of civic, business, and cultural leaders in local, state and federal government. The ILF has over 500 graduates statewide who contribute to Indiana through their extraordinary leadership in the public and private sectors, and through dedicated service in a wide array of philanthropic organizations.
Cowden is among 21 members selected for the 27th Class of the ILF.
