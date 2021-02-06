Tennessee singer-songwriter in concert Feb. 14 at Brazil church

Singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley of Waverly, Tenn., will be in concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 in the First Christian Church at 1875 W. U.S. 40 in Brazil.
Seating will be adjusted for social distancing and masks are welcome but not mandatory. A free will offering will be collected.
“Mosley paints vivid pictures of life as it could be, used to be, or might have been,” according to the church press release. “He’s not flashy; just a man with a guitar, a voice as smooth as molasses in winter, and some exquisitely-crafted songs that resonate deeply with people of all ages and backgrounds.”
Mosley writes about real, salt-of-the-earth people and their personal struggles and victories on life’s journey, the release continues. “And when he sings those songs, the characters and scenes come alive as if they were sitting on the front porch with you.”
Mosley released his first solo album, “The Secret of Life,” on Pinecastle Records in 2020. The collection “delivers nothing less than musical short stories.”
In mid-January, the two-time Songwriter of the Year had the No. 1 album on Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Bluegrass Song Chart, which also contained two No. 1 songs.
For more on the artist visit https://darylmosley.com.
For more details on the concert email mgrayless@fccbrazil.org or call 812-446-2214.
