Area youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to make a difference with the Sisters of Providence and health care residents at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Volunteer sessions start Saturday and continue Dec. 7. Dates in 2020 include Jan. 11, Feb. 1, March 7 and April 25.
Each Saturday session will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Volunteers will meet each day at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Sister Joni Luna, who coordinates the opportunity, said that all young volunteers will have the chance to interact with many Sisters of Providence, Providence Health Care residents and staff. They will assist with events like bingo, exercise, baking, singing and more.
“This is an opportunity to invite young people to come and share in the works of love, mercy and justice of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Joni said. “For these young volunteers, it is about sharing who they are – their gifts and talents – with sisters, residents and staff who are welcoming and affirming to them.”
There are 10 volunteer positions per session and registration is required. Register online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni at jluna@spsmw.org or 361-500-9505.
