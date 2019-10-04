Persons of all faith traditions are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, and the greater faith community of the Wabash Valley for an ecumenical Taizé Prayer gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The 2019 theme for Taizé is “Be Light.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend. The hour-long service includes prayer, music, a time for silence, and spoken and silent prayers. For more information, call 812-535-2952 or visit Taize.ProvCenter.org.
