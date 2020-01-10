Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer gathering from 7-8 p.m., on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located 10 minutes northwest of downtown Terre Haute.
Persons of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly, Love tenderly, Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, beautiful music and a time for silence, spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful. The prayer space is lit primarily by candlelight.
Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings through 2020 include Feb. 11, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or visit http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/.
