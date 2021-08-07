The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will offer their next ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Persons of all faith traditions can attend in person or via livestream. For the livestream link, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes. … ”
Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. It includes song, prayer, quiet contemplation and inspired readings.
