The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite persons of all faith traditions to a three-part series on Dementia. The first event, Sundays at the Woods: Dementia Basics and Helpful Tips, will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Havlik Center in Providence Hall.
The second session will take place on Nov. 20, and the final session will take place on Jan. 8.
The series will be facilitated by registered nurse Elizabeth Collins and Katie Harich, who serve the congregation as clinical care coordinator and the well-being coordinator, respectively.
The first session will provide information on dementia, which is caused by a variety of brain illnesses that affect memory, thinking behavior and the ability to perform everyday activities.
“Nearly anyone will benefit from this series,” Collins said. “Recent statistics show that people older than 85 could have a form of dementia or will be caring for someone living with dementia. Those desiring proactive learning to learn about how to identify early signs and ways to support or offset the effects of the disease and those wanting to learn more about effective, honest and caring ways to communicate with those living with any stage of dementia will also benefit.”
The second session in November is titled Dementia: Approach is Everything, and the final session in January is titled Dementia-Related Caregiver Support.
“The three sessions intend to provide a well-rounded, holistic approach to the disease from knowledge about, to navigation through, to support of those living with or caring for someone with dementia,” Collins said.
There is no cost to attend the first session, but donations will be accepted.
Cost for the final two sessions is $15 each. Registration deadline for the second session is Nov. 18, and the deadline for the Jan. 8 session is Jan. 6.
Learn more at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2860 or emailing kharich@spsmw.org.
